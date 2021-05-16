Juventus one of three options for Zidane next season

TuttoJuve claims that Zinedine Zidane will be eyeing the France job, taking on Juventus or taking a sabbatical next season.

The Real Madrid boss all-but confirmed that he would be leaving his current job at the end of the season, although the current campaign is far from done.

The Frenchman will have to lead his side to victory against Villarreal next Sunday in hope of clinching the La Liga title, with Atletico needing to equal or better their rivals result to deny them the championship.

The decision already appears to have been made on his future at the club, and he could well be an option to return to Turin as manager.

Juve’s campaign has not gone to plan, and we currently have the devastating possibility of missing out on Champions League football for next season, with us sitting fifth in Serie A with just one match remaining.

The club has said numerous times that the manager’s job is safe, but with rumours that he has lost the dressing room, and the club’s current standing, you have to imagine that would not be the case.

If Zidane was wanting to take up the role, I struggle to believe that we wouldn’t have to consider the option seriously.

Could the club really say no to Zizou in favour of Pirlo?

Patrick