Juventus has been named as the 98th most valuable sports club in the world in a top 100 ranking.

The Bianconeri are the biggest club in Italian football and also have women’s and youth teams.

Over the years, the Agnelli family has tried its best to stay ahead of the other Italian clubs both on and off the field.

Max Allegri is the latest manager helping Juve stay ahead of other clubs as the top side in Italian football competitively.

However, despite not winning a trophy since 2021, Juve has remained the most valuable Italian sports club.

Calciomercato revealed the findings, with NFL clubs dominating the top ten, and the Dallas Cowboys leading with a market valuation of 8.5 billion euros.

The report claims Juve is 98th in the world with a valuation of 1.6 billion euros.

Juve FC Says

This further shows why we are the top side in Italy and why every club wants to be like us and some hate us.

Despite not winning trophies, we remain the most valuable side in the country, and when we begin to win again, our valuation will improve further as more brands will want to associate with us.