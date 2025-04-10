Juventus aren’t planning to pull off another summer revolution but merely aim to enhance three playing roles with quality additions.

The Bianconeri are coming off an eventful summer. The club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli was hellbent on presenting Thiago Motta with a squad capable of playing his brand of football while competing for the biggest honors.

The Serie A giants ended up spending almost 200 million euros on nine new arrivals, including big-money signings like Teun Koopmeiners, Nico Gonzalez and Douglas Luiz.

However, the majority of these new additions haven’t been able to replicate the exploits they produced at their former clubs.

Motta eventually paid the price for a woeful run, with Igor Tudor appointed in his stead, but it remains unclear who will be leading the team from the dugout next season.

But regardless of the identity of the manager, La Stampa (via IlBianconero) rules out another revolution.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

On the other hand, Giuntoli will only be looking to reinforce the squad by signing a quality player in every playing department.

The first position that the management will be aiming to bolster is the centre-back department. Juve will likely be seeking a left-footed defender, although they have an obligation to buy Lloyd Kelly if they secure European football next season. The main target remains Feyenoord’s David Hancko.

The Serie A giants are also after a midfielder who can add quality and pace to the middle of the park. The ultimate dream remains Newcastle United’s Sandro Tonali, but he certainly won’t come cheap.

Finally, Juventus will be desperate for attacking additions, as they look to offload Dusan Vlahovic. As reported earlier in the morning, the Bianconero have drawn a shortlist that includes four players, including Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.