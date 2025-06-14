MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 04: Francisco Conceicao of Portugal celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Nations League 2025 semifinal match between Germany and Portugal at Munich Football Arena on June 04, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Juventus haven’t completely abandoned their plans to keep Francisco Conceicao for next season, but they will only conduct the operation on their terms.

The Bianconeri signed the Portuguese winger last August on a dry loan from Porto, paying €7 million in addition to another €2 million.

The 22-year-old was an instant hit at the Allianz Stadium, cementing himself as a regular starter under Thiago Motta, but then endured a rough patch in the second half of the season, especially when the Italo-Brazilian manager was replaced by Igor Tudor who dropped him from the lineup.

Francisco Conceicao had highs and lows this season

Nevertheless, the Croatian manager eventually learned to appreciate Conceicao’s characteristics, and the club managed to extend his loan until the end of the FIFA Club World Cup.

However, many believe that Juventus are no longer planning to buy the diminutive star who was destined to stay had Motta and Cristiano Giuntoli remained at Continassa.

But according to several sources in the Italian press, including La Gazzetta dello Sport, Conceicao might still have a future at Juventus, although the situation remains shrouded in mystery.

How much are Juventus willing to pay for Conceicao

As the pink newspaper explains, the Bianconeri would be happy to buy the player from Porto, but they aren’t willing to pay the €30 million inserted in his release clause.

Instead, Juventus General Director, Damien Comolli, and his collaborators believe it is only fair for them to deduct the loan fees paid last summer from the asking price, or at least be granted a substantial discount.

The source also expects Juventus to adopt a similar approach when negotiating a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Randal Kolo Muani.

The main issue for the Old Lady is that Porto and PSG are free to negotiate a sale with any other suitor, so the Italian giants don’t have, but they’ll be hoping to rely on the players’ desire to remain in Turin.