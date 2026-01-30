MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion on January 11, 2026 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Juventus remain uncertain about their ability to sign Randal Kolo Muani, so they’re simultaneously working on recruiting Joshua Zirzkee from Manchester United.

After missing out on Jean-Philippe Mateta and Youssef En-Nesyri, bringing back Kolo Muani is now the priority for the Bianconeri, but they realise they’re facing a daunting task.

While the French striker is open to the move, Tottenham Hotspur have yet to give the green light, while his parent club, Paris Saint-Germain, would also have to ratify the deal.

Juventus aiming to sign Joshua Zirkzee on loan from Man Utd

As reported earlier this week, Juventus have identified Zirkzee as the main alternative for Kolo Muani. The Dutchman has been on the Old Lady’s shortlist since his days at Bologna, and he now appears to be keen on leaving Man Utd in search of a more prominent role.

According to Tuttosport, Juve’s interest in the 24-year-old is genuine, but they’re only able to sign him on a dry loan.

As the source explains, the Bianconeri aren’t willing to make long-term commitments, preferring to delay it until the summer.

Juventus would be happy to accommodate Zirkzee until the end of the season, while agreeing to reconvene with the Red Devils officials in June to discuss a permanent transfer, but only if the player proves his worth at Luciano Spalletti’s court.

Why Man Utd could accept Zirkzee loan formula

While this might not be an ideal formula for either Zirkzee or Man Utd, both parties could end up accepting it due to the lack of a better alternative, especially with the track leading to Roma having long faded.

The Netherlands international was reduced to a benchwarmer this season under Ruben Amorim, and the early signs suggest his playing time won’t improve under Michael Carrick.

Zirkzee missed the England manager’s first two matches in charge due to an injury, but with Bryan Mbeumo leading the line, and Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko used as substitutes, the Dutch striker might struggle to carve out a role in Carrick’s plans.