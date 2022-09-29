Juventus expects more changes to their squad at the end of this season, and they have started planning for these departures.

The Bianconeri could lose Alex Sandro, Adrien Rabiot, Juan Cuadrado, among others, when this term finishes.

Their contracts will expire, and they are unlikely to sign new terms, which means Juve would need to replace them on their team.

They have started scouting for good free agents on the market, and one player on their radar now is Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian midfielder would be out of a contract at the end of this season at Leicester City.

He has clarified he wishes to change clubs, and the Foxes rejected offers for his signature in the last transfer window.

However, that will not see him sign a new deal, instead, he has opened the door to leave for free in less than 12 month.

Calciomercato reveals Juve has joined several Premier League clubs interested in adding him to their squad.

The Bianconeri have already contacted his entourage to explore the possibility of a free transfer.

Juve FC Says

Tielemans is a top midfielder who will join a bigger club in his next move.

He would be a good addition to our squad, but we might struggle to offer him the biggest wage among his suitors.