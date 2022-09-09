Danilo is one of Juventus’ finest players, and the Brazilian will get a contract extension at the club.

The former Manchester City man is versatile, yet he is very effective and fills many roles at the club well.

With him, Juve has a player that can cover in multiple positions, and they can be sure he would do the job well.

The Brazilian currently has a deal that runs until 2024, but such is the trust Max Allegri has in him that the Juve gaffer is prepared to hand him an extension.

According to Calciomercato, he has told the club they must keep Danilo on, and they are now working on a contract extension.

The player has also embraced life at Juve, and he wants to remain in Turin for as many years as possible.

The report adds that exploratory contacts between his entourage and the Bianconeri have already started.

Juve FC Says

Danilo has been one of the most important players at Juventus since he joined the club, and we expect him to continue to prove his worth.

He is the type of player every club needs, and we are fortunate to have him in our group. We must keep him.