Juventus’ long-standing pursuit of Davide Frattesi appears to be entering a decisive phase as the club considers a renewed effort to bring the midfielder to Turin. Their interest dates back to his time at Sassuolo, when they battled Inter Milan for his signature, only for the player to choose the Milan side as the next step in his career. Since arriving at Inter, he has not become a consistent starter, and this lack of regular involvement has created the conditions for a possible move. Juventus have re-emerged as a serious option, and the motivation behind their renewed effort stems largely from Luciano Spalletti’s admiration for the player.

Spalletti’s Influence on Juventus’ Pursuit

Frattesi impressed Spalletti during the manager’s tenure with Italy. While several players struggled to adapt to his demands, Frattesi consistently stood out with performances that matched the intensity and tactical discipline expected at international level. This positive impression has remained with the current Juventus manager and has strongly influenced the club’s transfer priorities. Spalletti is said to be eager to rescue the midfielder from a period at Inter that has offered limited opportunity for sustained progress. His desire to work with Frattesi again has played a significant role in Juventus’ decision to revive discussions and monitor the situation closely.

Davide Frattesi (Getty Images)

Juventus Open Contact with Player’s Entourage

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus have now opened contact with Frattesi’s entourage in an effort to understand what would be required to complete a deal. The Bianconeri continue to follow the player carefully, encouraged by the belief that his reduced involvement under the current Inter manager makes a transfer more attainable. Many observers consider the move plausible given the midfielder’s need for regular football and Spalletti’s clear interest in integrating him into his squad. Juventus view Frattesi as a player capable of strengthening their midfield options immediately while also fitting into their long-term vision.

With the situation at Inter unlikely to change swiftly and Juventus actively exploring the conditions of a transfer, the coming period may prove crucial. Should all parties align, Frattesi could finally make the move that Juventus have sought for several seasons.