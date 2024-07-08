Juventus are reportedly set to launch negotiations with Manchester United with the aim of signing Jadon Sancho.

The 24-year-old now finds himself an outcast at Old Trafford after falling out with his manager Erik ten Hag last season.

Nevertheless, an impressive loan spell at Borussia Dortmund reignited the winger’s career, even though he remains unwanted by his parent club.

The Red Devils are thus aiming to sell the Englishman this summer, while Juventus are eager to seize the opportunity.

According to La Repubblica via JuventusNews24, the Italian giants are preparing to start direct talks with their English counterparts.

As the source tells it, Juventus have identified Sancho as their primary option to replace Federico Chiesa.

The latter is widely expected to leave Continassa this summer as new Juventus coach Thiago Motta considers him inapt to his tactical system.

Hence, the Old Lady will be hoping to strike an agreement with the Premier League giants that would see Sancho making the move to Turin.

The Bianconeri will reportedly attempt to sign the England international on an initial loan deal.

While Man United would prefer to offload the former BVB star on a permanent basis, they could be willing to consider a loan option, especially if it includes an obligation to buy under certain conditions.

The source believes this could be a decisive week on this particular front.

The Red Devils splashed circa 100 million euros to secure Sancho’s signing in 2021. His contract with the club is valid until June 2026.