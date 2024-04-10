Carlos Alcaraz had hoped to become a regular starter when he moved to Juventus in the January transfer window.

The Argentine was the club’s sole midfield signing in their last opportunity to acquire players, despite having lost two key players in that position.

He arrived quietly from the English second division, having been a key figure at Southampton, with Juventus agreeing to pay a substantial fee to secure his permanent transfer in the summer.

However, Alcaraz has struggled to find playing time in Turin due to stiff competition and an injury that sidelined him for several matches.

Juventus now believes he won’t have sufficient time to prove his worth, and they are seeking an extension.

Despite having the option to sign him permanently at the end of the season, they feel they haven’t seen enough to make that decision. A report on Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Juventus is currently in talks with Southampton to extend his loan stay for the remainder of next season.

The Bianconeri believe he needs more time on their roster before they can determine whether he’s worth signing permanently.

Juve FC Says

Alcaraz looks like a decent player, and we just need more time to confirm that and permanently add him to our group.