Juventus is eager to secure the loan signing of Fabian Ruiz from PSG in January, and it appears the Bianconeri might achieve their goal.

In search of a new midfielder, Juve views Ruiz as a suitable candidate to strengthen their team. The player previously showcased his prowess as one of Serie A’s top midfielders during his tenure with Napoli, and Cristiano Giuntoli, familiar with Ruiz from arranging his transfer to Naples, recognises his abilities.

Struggling for prominence at PSG, Calciomercato reports that Juve aims to acquire him for a reasonable fee. The Bianconeri are actively pursuing his swift inclusion in their squad and are exploring the option of securing his services on loan in January.

To facilitate the move, negotiations may involve agreeing on an obligation to make the transfer permanent at the conclusion of the season, a prospect the Bianconeri are open to considering.

Juve FC Says

Ruiz spent the best part of his career in Serie A, so bringing him back will be a good investment.

Signing players without Serie A experience could backfire, or they may need more time to adjust to the competition, this is why a move for Ruiz makes a lot of sense.