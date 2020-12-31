Juventus open to selling Ramsey and Rabiot even though they hope they improve

Juventus signed Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot for free from Arsenal and PSG in the summer of 2019.

Both players were highly sought after in that window, and Juventus was hailed for getting both of them.

Ramsey remains one of the best midfielders at Juventus and on his day, the former Arsenal man can be the best player on the pitch.

But injury has ravaged his time in Turin, and Juventus has had to deal with him not being available to play in most matches.

Rabiot has struggled for form recently with the Frenchman losing his place in the team to Rodrigo Bentancur towards the end of the year.

Ilbianconero says that both players haven’t exactly reached the heights that Juve expected them to reach when they were signed.

The club has placed them both on very big salaries and it will be a struggle for them to be offloaded.

Ahead of the next transfer window, the report says that Juventus is open to selling them should the right offer come in.

However, for now, they are hoping that they will eventually come good and deliver the performances that Pirlo needs from them consistently.