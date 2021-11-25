Juventus open to selling struggling midfielder not Ramsey or Rabiot

Juventus has watched most of their current players underperform since the start of this season.

The club is now looking to act to make things better and that could affect some players.

The likes of Arthur and Alvaro Morata have been in poor form this season, but Rodrigo Bentancur has probably been worse.

The Uruguayan is one player that has survived many managers at the club, but it is now becoming clear that he truly isn’t such an outstanding player, after all.

Calciomercato says his development at Juventus has stopped and there is little hope he can become who the club expected he would be when he first moved to Turin.

This has now made the club open its door for him to leave if the right offer arrives.

Juve FC Says

The Bianconeri has one of the biggest squads in Serie A, but it means little if the players are not delivering outstanding performances.

They have brought in Max Allegri to rebuild the club and the gaffer would need only players that can give their very best.

Sometimes a player’s best isn’t good enough for the team, and that means he needs to leave for a better footballer to replace him.

Bentancur has probably reached the peak of his performance for Juve and should be replaced.