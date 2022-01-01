Juventus open to signing former Inter Milan star but he is not interested right now

Romelu Lukaku is one of the few strikers who have proven their quality in Serie A and can do a job for Juventus.

The Belgian was at Inter Milan until last summer when he joined Chelsea for the beginning of this season.

He helped Inter win the Scudetto last season as one of their main men and would look to make Chelsea a force in English football as well.

Tuttomercatoweb says the former Everton man is on the radar of Juve and the Bianconeri would jump at the chance to sign him.

However, he is not interested in a move to Turin and would turn down the Bianconeri if they make an offer for him.

Juve FC Says

Lukaku would be a solid striker to add to our squad as we look to add more goals to Max Allegri’s team.

However, we should have known by now that it wouldn’t be straightforward to lure him.

He has a fine relationship with the Inter fans and knows it would be a huge slap in the face for him to join another Italian club.

Also, the attacker earns a lot of money at Chelsea and would not give Juve a discount to join them.