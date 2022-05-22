Juventus remains keen to add Gabriel Jesus to their squad, according to a new report.

The Brazilian attacker could leave Manchester City in the summer after the English champions signed Erling Haaland.

He doesn’t even get enough playing chances now that the Norwegian hasn’t joined the club, which means he would certainly struggle to play from next season.

His best bet to get regular first-team action is to leave City and Juve wants to add him to their squad.

Tuttomercatoweb claims they are so keen to add him to the group that they will offer Arthur Melo in exchange.

The Brazilian is out of favour at the Allianz Stadium and Juve is looking at how to offload him.

They were prepared to send him out on loan to Arsenal in January, but the transfer broke down.

They have also offered him as a swap option for Gabriel Magalhaes. That transfer is still being discussed, but the Bianconeri are keeping their options open and will happily use him as a swap option to get Jesus.

Juve FC Says

Jesus has been in fine form in recent weeks and it is a sign that he can deliver fine performances at a top club.

We have watched several of our attackers underperform in this campaign and we need to sort out that problem in the summer.

Jesus would be a good replacement for Alvaro Morata if we lose the Spaniard.