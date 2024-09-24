On Tuesday, Juventus held an open training session at Continassa, giving the fans and the media a closer look at the club’s preparations ahead of the weekend contest against Genoa.

Thiago Motta almost had a full squad at his disposal. The only players who missed the session are Arkadiusz Milik, who has been out of action since the start of the season, and Vasilije Adzic who recently sustained another injury setback.

On the other hand, Francisco Conceicao is already back on the pitch, albeit he remains away from his teammates.

According to JuventusNews24, the Portuguese winger trained separately on another pitch, suggesting his return to action is drawing closer.

The 21-year-old had an impressive debut against Roma, but suffered a muscular problem afterwards which kept him out of action ever since.

Conceicao will be hoping to rejoin his teammates in group training in the coming days. which would pave the way for a call-up against Genoa.

On the other hand, IlBianconero reveals that Nicolo Savona sustained a slight knock to the foot during the training session.

The right-back then did some differentiated work before leaving the pitch. The source describes it as a precautionary measure on the part of the technical staff to avoid the risk of a more serious injury.

The 21-year-old earned a promotion from the Next Gen to the first Juventus team in the summer and has been a regular starter at the expense of club captain Danilo.