Juventus is accelerating plans to improve their squad in this transfer window as Euro 2024 fast approaches.

When the competition ends, pre-season will begin almost immediately, so some clubs believe now is the time to sign the players they need.

Juve is working on a move for Thiago Motta to become their next manager, and they have also reportedly reached an agreement to sign Michele Di Gregorio from Monza.

Riccardo Calafiori is another player they could sign soon, and they want Teun Koopmeiners from Atalanta as well.

The Dutchman has been Juve’s main transfer target this campaign, as they look to add creativity to their midfield.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, they have now tabled an opening offer for his signature, but their offer of 40 million euros plus five more in add-ons has been rejected outright.

La Dea insists he is valued at 60 million euros, and they will wait for a suitor to offer that fee for his signature before discussing a move.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners is one of the finest midfielders in Serie A, and he has been in fantastic form for Atalanta since he moved to Italy.

With clubs like Liverpool also interested in a move for him, we must be prepared to pay a good fee because Atalanta has good reason to demand a huge pay from any suitor.