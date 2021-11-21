Juventus’ opening offer for Spaniard seen as disrespectful by his club

Juventus has been linked with a move for Marco Asensio, but their initial effort to sign him may have angered Real Madrid.

Calciomercato maintains he is a player the Bianconeri wants in their squad and the attacker also fancies a move to Turin.

Asensio has struggled to convince Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabeu and he can leave.

Juve wants to take advantage of the situation to sign him for a cut-price fee, according to the report.

It claims the Bianconeri has made Los Blancos an initial offer worth 10m euros for his signature.

However, Madrid wasn’t happy and considered the effort disrespectful for a player of Asensio’s quality.

Real maintains that the Spaniard is worth 40m euros to them and they will keep him until a club offers them what he is worth.

Juve FC Says

Asensio might become a top player for Juventus, but he remains a risk.

Juve is being smart to offer a low fee for his signature because if he flops in Serie A, it would leave them with yet another big-money signing who has failed to impress.

If this offer isn’t good enough for Madrid to sell him, both clubs can strike a deal on a loan-to-buy transfer.

If Asensio joins Juve on loan and shows significant form, the Bianconeri would be more than happy to sign him up permanently for a better fee.