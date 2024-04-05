Juventus is intensifying negotiations to secure a new striker for their squad ahead of the upcoming season.

The Bianconeri are determined to bolster their roster with top-quality players, and they view Mateo Retegui as a promising prospect.

Retegui garnered attention during his time in Argentina, where he earned a reputation as a prolific goal scorer before making the move to Genoa last summer.

Since joining Genoa, Retegui has emerged as their primary goal scorer, showcasing his talent on the field.

While his goal-scoring output in Italy hasn’t matched his achievements in Argentina, Juventus remains keen on acquiring his services.

According to reports from Tutto Sport, Juventus has initiated discussions with Retegui’s representatives to explore the possibility of bringing the 1999-born striker to Turin in the summer transfer window.

Juventus may opt to offload either Federico Chiesa or Dusan Vlahovic to create space for Retegui in the squad, ensuring he gets ample opportunities to feature in matches.

Juve FC Says

We expected much more from Retegui this season after he scored at least 30 goals in his last campaign outside Europe.

However, he still has time to develop further and could be a good addition to our squad.

But we must offload one of our current strikers before we can make him a member of our squad.