Juventus has recently confirmed Federico Gatti’s new contract and is now preparing to offer another player an extension.

The Bianconeri find themselves in a challenging financial situation, which limited their transfer activity during the summer. These financial constraints could also affect their plans for the upcoming January transfer window. Nevertheless, Juventus is determined to retain its top players, regardless of the financial challenges they face.

The club is now focused on securing the contracts of their key players, with Federico Chiesa next in line. According to a report on Football Italia, Juventus has already held a meeting with Chiesa’s agent and is looking to initiate negotiations for a contract extension.

Chiesa, who has rebounded from a long-term injury to become a pivotal player for Juventus once again, has a contract that expires in 2025. Juventus is anticipating that Chiesa will agree to a significantly longer extension, and they do not expect him to turn down their approach.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has been an important player for us and losing him at the end of this season in unthinkable.

However, if he does not pen a new deal, that could happen, which is why this is a good time to extend the contract of the ex-Fiorentina man.