Federico Chiesa is no longer considered an untouchable player at Juventus, especially as he enters the last year of his current deal at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus has been frustrated by persistent injuries that have caused him to miss approximately half of the club’s fixtures since his signing.

While Chiesa is an outstanding player on paper with numerous admirers in Europe, his recurrent injury issues make him a less reliable asset for Juventus.

Previously, the club had been adamant about not wanting to sell him and reluctant to entertain offers for his signature.

However, with his ongoing injury problems and the emergence of Kenan Yildiz as a viable option, Juventus is now open to letting the Euro 2020 winner leave the club.

According to Tuttojuve, Juventus is more than willing to sell Chiesa and would accept an offer in the range of 40 million euros.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is no longer the same player he was when we first added him to our squad, and we have to sell him while we can.

The Azzurri star has struggled with injuries and poor form, and it makes very little sense for us to continue keeping him, if we get a good offer for his signature.