Juventus’s patience with Danilo appears to be running thin, as his performance level has notably dipped this season, prompting the club to consider offloading him in the January transfer window. Known for his consistency and leadership, Danilo has been a crucial figure in Juventus’s defence, even captaining the side and bringing a wealth of experience from club and country. However, his recent performances have raised eyebrows, especially as he’s struggled to make the starting XI under new manager Thiago Motta. Danilo’s decline in form has left some fans questioning his place in the lineup and surprised by his tendency toward uncharacteristic errors.

Danilo’s performance was particularly troubling in Juventus’s recent draw against Parma. His errors were frequent and glaring, leading him to apologise to the fans on multiple occasions visibly. Such mistakes from a player of his experience have further fueled doubts about his ability to meet the demands of Motta’s system. While the club relies on him for defensive coverage in the absence of Gleison Bremer, who is sidelined with a long-term injury, Juventus is reportedly willing to part ways with Danilo in January to capitalise on any potential transfer fees and relieve the burden of his substantial wages.

According to a report by Tuttojuve, Juventus has opted to sell the Brazilian defender in the winter transfer window, aiming to not only save on his salary but also to make a small profit before his contract expires in the summer. The decision to entertain offers for Danilo underscores Juventus’s need to refresh their defensive options and inject new energy into the backline, as Danilo’s age may now be impacting his previously reliable performance levels.

While Danilo’s contributions to Juventus over the years have been significant, his recent performances have highlighted the inevitable impact of age on athletic consistency. By moving him on in January, Juventus hopes to strike a balance between honouring his past contributions and making room for the next generation of defensive talent.