Juventus has reportedly decided to cash in on Danilo during the upcoming January transfer window, just six months before the Brazilian’s contract is set to expire. The defender, who has served as the club’s captain, has been a consistent presence in the team, earning significant playing time in recent months. However, the Bianconeri appear prepared to part ways with him as they aim to reshape their squad.

With the January transfer window fast approaching, Juventus is looking to make room for new signings. To fund these additions, the club must make difficult decisions about which players to sell, and Danilo has emerged as a prime candidate. While Juve would prefer to keep him until his contract ends in the summer, the 33-year-old defender has attracted interest from several clubs, making a mid-season sale an attractive option.

One of the most serious suitors for Danilo’s signature is Napoli, who has reportedly been monitoring his situation closely in recent weeks. Juventus, aware of this interest, is now open to letting the experienced defender leave in January. According to Tuttomercatoweb, Danilo is not the only player the club is willing to offload during the transfer window.

The report states that Nicolo Fagioli and Arthur Melo are two additional players Juventus is actively looking to sell. Both midfielders have struggled to establish themselves as indispensable members of the squad, making them expendable as the club seeks to rebuild. Arthur, in particular, has been linked with a move away since returning from his loan spell at Liverpool, while Fagioli could be deemed surplus to requirements given Juve’s depth in midfield.

Juventus believes these players are replaceable and has already put plans in place to cover their potential departures. While losing key figures like Danilo may initially appear risky, the club seems confident that its strategy will strengthen the squad in the long term. If Juventus successfully executes its plans, the sacrifices made during the January window could pave the way for a stronger second half of the season.