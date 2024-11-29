After just six months at Juventus, Douglas Luiz could be sold as he has failed to settle at the club. The Brazilian midfielder arrived in Turin after playing a pivotal role in helping Aston Villa qualify for the Champions League last season, making him one of the most sought-after players in Europe at the time. However, his performances in Italy have been underwhelming, leaving many Juventus fans surprised by how out of place he has looked on the pitch.

Despite his high expectations upon arrival, Luiz struggled to adapt to Juventus’ playing style. His performances have been inconsistent, and he has often appeared lost in midfield, failing to make the impact the club had hoped for. His struggles have been further compounded by injury, with the player missing a month of action, which has only added to his difficulties. This rough patch has been one of the most challenging periods in his career, and it appears that Juventus is already losing patience with him.

As the January transfer window approaches, Juventus is looking to strengthen its squad, but the club could also be open to moving on players who have not lived up to expectations. A report from Tuttomercatoweb suggests that Luiz is one of the underperforming players Juventus would be willing to sell. The Brazilian was expected to become a key player in Juventus’ midfield, yet his performances since joining have fallen short of the standard required.

However, it should be noted that other midfielders like Teun Koopmeiners have also struggled to make an immediate impact. Both Luiz and Koopmeiners may still need time to settle into their roles, and the club could choose to show more patience before making any final decisions. Nonetheless, given Luiz’s rocky start at Juventus, his future at the club remains uncertain.