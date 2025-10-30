Juventus could receive a major boost in their attempts to bring Marco Ottolini on board as new Sporting Director.

The Bianconeri have been a club in turmoil for months, so the managerial change that occurred this week won’t signal the end of it.

While sacking Igor Tudor and replacing him with Luciano Spalletti wasn’t on the club’s agenda, the appointment of a new Sporting Director has been a pending matter for months.

Genoa Sporting Director Marco Ottolini could soon become available

Juventus General Director Damien Comolli will soon be elevated to the role of CEO, so he’ll have to entrust the sporting department to someone else.

Ottolini has emerged as the club’s preferred candidate for the role, even though the links have cooled down recently.

(Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

But according to Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero, the 45-year-old could receive his marching orders from Genoa, who are enduring a woeful start to the season, lying at the very bottom of the Serie A table.

The Italian director has been serving at the Ligurian club since 2022, and even survived the change of ownership earlier this year, while several other top officials were made redundant.

However, Ottolini and Patrick Vieira are both walking on this ice at the moment.

Ottolini’s career path and previous spell at Juventus

If Genoa decide to show Ottolini the door, this would be the perfect opportunity for Juventus to pounce on the opportunity to land their main target.

The Gardone Val Trompia began his career as a scout working for Belgian giants, Anderlecht, in 2015, before joining Juventus in 2018.

After serving for three years as a scout, Ottolini was appointed as Juve’s Loan Player Director in 2021, before vacating his role in favour of a more prominent post at Genoa.

Therefore, the Italian is considered an all-too-familiar face at Continassa.