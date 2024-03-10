The official Juventus website provided us with ten interesting stats and facts about Atalanta ahead of this evening’s clash.

First of all, La Dea have won two of their last six Serie A fixtures against La Dea. This is quite a remarkable improvement, given that they had only managed two victories in their previous 48 meetings against the Turin-based giants.

Atalanta have conceded 120 goals in their previous away fixtures against Juventus. They only shipped in more away goals to Inter (125).

This season, the Orobici have been enduring trouble on the road, succumbing to six away defeats in the league already. This is their worst record since Gian Piero Gasperini took the reins in 2016.

For his part, Ademola Lookman only managed to score an away brace in Serie A against Juventus. This ensued in last season’s thrilling 3-3 draw.

Juventus target Teun Koopmeiners has become a great source of creativity for Atalanta. He has created 47 chances in Serie A this season – second only to Antonio Candreva (54) among top-flight midfielders in Italy.

The Dutchman has thus far scored six away goals in Serie A this season. He is only behind Jude Bellingham (nine) among midfielders in Europe’s Top Five leagues.

As for Gianluca Scamacca, he has managed to score six goals from nine appearances as a starter. On the contrary, he has yet to find the back of the net while coming off the bench.

On another note, Marten de Roon has set a career-best by providing five Serie A assists this term.

No Serie A defender has had as many shots in 2024 than Davide Zappacosta’s seven (though the Italian is a wingback with a license to go forward).

Finally, Aleksey Miranchuk’s importance to the team has vastly increased since the turn of the new year. He has created 22 chances for his teammates in 2024, at least seven more than any other Atalanta player.