Juventus opt against chasing former Inter striker

Mauro Icardi and Juventus share a very strange relationship.

The Argentine striker enjoyed an incredible success in scoring goals against Gianluigi Buffon, a habit which dates back to his early days at Sampdoria.

Although the notorious player ended up becoming Inter’s first captain, he and his wife Wanda Nara continued to flirt with the Old Lady.

After falling out with the Nerazzurri’s management, Icardi was reportedly in negotiations to join Juventus in the summer of 2019 – perhaps on a swap deal with Paulo Dybala.

Nonetheless, such transfer never materialized, and the bomber instead ended up departing for Paris Saint Germain.

Even though his position at the French club has apparently improved after the appointment of his compatriot Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s new manager, the former Sampdoria man is still teasing a transfer to Juve.

After the Bianconeri’s qualification to the final of the Coppa Italia, Icardi celebrated Inter’s elimination by liking several social media posts uploaded by Juventus players.

However, the reigning Italian champions are reportedly not interested in the services of the PSG striker.

According to TuttoJuve, Fabio Paratici and company have opted against pursuing the former Inter player, as they currently don’t possess the needed resources to finance such a deal.

Icardi currently earns 10 million euros per season in Paris, and the Old Lady is unwilling to match these numbers.

Moreover, the report adds that the Juventus hierarchy prefers to focus on maintaining the services of Alvaro Morata who has a been a key figure in Andre Pirlo’s attack this season.