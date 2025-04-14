Juventus have reportedly decided to drop the ball on Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceicao who are now tipped to leave the club at the end of the season.

The Bianconeri signed the Portuguese winger at the end of August, while the French striker joined in January after being excluded from Luis Enrique’s plans at Paris Saint-Germain.

Both players joined on dry loans, but Juventus were said to be hellbent on maintaining their services beyond the current campaign, especially after cementing themselves as regular starters during Thiago Motta’s ill-fated reign. Hence, the club was expected to renegotiate new deals with Porto and PSG.

However, the situation drastically changed following Igor Tudor’s arrival.

The Croatian manager immediately dropped the duo from the starting lineup, while restoring Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz.

Moreover, the 46-year-old bluntly expressed his dissatisfaction with those who came off the bench against Lecce, as the team’s performance worsened with every substitution.

Kolo Muani and Conceicao were amongst the five players who entered the field in the second half, so the manager’s words could be a clear indication of what’s to come in the summer.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the two players are no longer expected to stay in Turin, even if the club succeeds in securing Champions League football next term.

Kolo Muani would thus return to Paris, while Conceicao would be sent back to Porto, even though Cristiano Guintoli previously claimed that the winger is 100% staying at the club.

While that might have been a genuine statement at the time, the circumstances have now changed with Motta being shown the door and Tudor arriving as a replacement.

The Croatian himself is facing an uncertain future, as his contract is only valid until June, but many believe that his stocks are on the rise, so the management is now considering keeping him on a permanent basis.