Juventus opt to maintain two midfielders for economical reasons

Throughout the campaign, the midfield department was largely considered as Juve’s weakest point.

Whilst other areas on the pitch were far from perfect, the middle of the park was obviously lacking in terms of composure as well as spark.

Although the management was expected to pull off a revolution in order to upgrade this position, some players will maintain their roles for various reasons.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Rodrigo Bentancur and Arthur are both expected to remain in Turin, despite their lackluster season.

After the departures of Miralem Pjanic, Blaise Matuidi and a Sami Khedira, the Uruguayan was expected to continue his development at the club after a bright start to his career in black and white.

However, the 23-year-old had an underwhelming season, failing to live up to the expectations, and costed his side on multiple occasions, including a terrible back-pass against Porto in the Champions League, and a red card in the Derby d’Italia which could have ended Juve’s Top four hopes.

Nonetheless, if Juventus were to sell Bentancur at the moment, they would be forced to share the transfer fee with his former club Boca Juniors.

On the other hand, when Arthur arrived from Barcelona to Juventus last summer, his fee was reported to be around 72 million euros (including Miralem Pjanic’s valuation).

But if the Bianconeri were to sell him at the moment, it would represent a major capital loss, especially on the heels of an under-par first season in Turin.

Therefore, the Old Lady will be forced to adopt a patient approach, and hope that the two midfielders live up to the expectations next term.