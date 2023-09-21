Juventus has expressed interest in signing Manu Kone, a talented midfielder who has been impressing at Borussia Monchengladbach.

While the Bianconeri’s recent pursuit of Kone has gained attention, they have been monitoring his abilities for approximately two seasons.

The young midfielder continues to make strides in the German Bundesliga and is seen as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba in Turin.

Juventus may look to finalise the deal in the upcoming January transfer window. However, a report from Calciomercato reveals that they had considered signing Kone in the previous January transfer window but ultimately chose to acquire Denis Zakaria instead.

Both Kone and Zakaria were teammates at the time, and Juventus opted for the more experienced player in Zakaria. This decision reflects the club’s strategic approach to player recruitment and their assessment of the team’s needs at that particular time.

Not signing Kone last year might be a good decision because he has had over a year’s worth of competitive football and is a more experienced player.

If he had joined us earlier, the midfielder would have struggled to get game time at the Allianz Stadium, which will affect his development seriously.

If we add him to the group in January, we will significantly improve our options, which could be the difference between winning and losing the league.