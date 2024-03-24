Juventus are reportedly confident in their ability to strike an agreement with Adrien Rabiot over a new contract.

The Frenchman’s deal will expire at the end of the season, but the parties already found themselves in the same situation last year.

Eventually, they penned a new deal just days before the expiry, but it was only a one-year extension.

So this time around, the Bianconeri are hoping to tie down the midfielder with a long-term contract.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via IlBianconero, Juventus are optimistic about reaching a full agreement with the player who is represented by his mother Veronique Rabiot.

The two parties share an amicable rapport, while the France international is considered a key player and a locker-room leader.

The source adds that the hierarchy appreciated Rabiot’s recent statements where he revealed his desire to stay at the club, while hinting at the importance of playing in the Champions League at this stage of his career.

Therefore, the club directors feel they have a good chance of putting the player’s signature on a new contract once they secure a spot in Europe’s elite club competition.

Rabiot is a youth product of Paris Saint-Germain who signed for Juventus as a free agent in the summer of 2019.

In recent years, he has cemented himself as a protagonist in the middle of the park. He has thus far contributed with four goals and three assists in 23 Serie A appearances this term.