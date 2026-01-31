Juventus are still positive about their chances of signing Tottenham Hotspur’s striker Randal Kolo Muani before the end of the winter transfer window.

The Bianconeri are determined to add one more centre-forward to their ranks, one who can complement Jonatan David and Lois Openda, and fill in for the injured Dusan Vlahovic, who’s expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

The Serie A giants fell short in their attempts to recruit Jean-Philippe Mateta and Youssef En-Nesyri, so they decided to shift their focus towards Kolo Muani, who remains a popular figure at Continassa following last year’s six-month loan stint.

Juventus still pushing to sign Randal Kolo Muani

On Wednesday, the French striker scored the opener for Spurs in his outing against his former club, Eintracht Frankfurt. Nevertheless, his stint in North London has been largely disappointing thus far.

And yet, Tottenham have been refusing to cut his loan stint from Paris Saint-Germain short, turning down the Old Lady’s offer.

But according to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Giovanni Albanese, Juventus remains optimistic on this track, believing they can still find a breakthrough in the talks with the Premier League club over the next 48 hours.

Why Spalletti might not be in favour of signing Kolo Muani

The Serie A giants already have the player’s green light, and they’re positive about reaching a swift accord with PSG over a new loan, but the only issue remains Spurs’ consent.

While the Juventus hierarchy is hopeful of closing the deal before Monday’s transfer deadline, Albanese believes that Kolo Muani isn’t necessarily the profile that Spalletti requested.

The head coach made it clear that the club is lacking a centre-forward capable of acting like a battering ram and holding up the ball, offering Napoli’s Rasmus Hojlund as an example.

On the other hand, the Frenchman is a mobile attacker, who likes to take part in the build-up and work in the space.

Nevertheless, the 66-year-old would at least be pleased to welcome a new striker to his ranks, one capable of adding goals to the team, at least if he can recapture last season’s form, when he netted 10 times in his 22 appearances.