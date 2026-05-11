Juventus have reportedly scheduled a new meeting with super agent Jorge Mendes to discuss Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva.

The Bianconeri are plotting for what should be an eventful summer in Turin, as the management aims to present Luciano Spalletti with a competitive squad for next season.

For his part, the Tuscan tactician has repeatedly highlighted the lack of quality between the lines, insisting that the squad needs a midfielder who can add a flair in the final third.

Juventus set to meet Bernardo Silva’s agent

Although Spalletti didn’t mention Silva by name, all signs suggest that the latter is deemed his ideal choice for the role.

While the news has been in the air for several months, Silva has recently confirmed he’s leaving Man City at the end of the season, closing an unforgettable nine-year chapter.

At this stage, the 31-year-old is fully focused on the Cityzens’ three remaining league fixtures as well as this Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea. Nevertheless, his agent is already at work to find him new accommodation.

Despite the lucrative offers coming from the MLS and the Saudi Pro League, these tropical destinations remain in the background, as Silva intends to extend his time at the highest level.

According to Tuttosport, Juventus CEO Damien Comolli will soon meet Mendes in what could be a crucial summit to determine the player’s future.

Juventus need UCL to recruit Bernardo Silva

Despite competition from Barcelona, the Turin-based newspaper believes that the Bianconeri are optimistic about securing Silva’s services.

However, this deal primarily hinges on Champions League qualification. Juventus currently sit third in the table with only two rounds remaining, but Milan and Roma are only one point behind, while sixth-placed Como is two points adrift.

Therefore, the Bianconeri cannot afford to slip against either Fiorentina or Torino in the next two weekends.

Securing Champions League football is absolutely crucial to fund the operation, as Silva could command a salary of €8-9 million per year, forcing the club to go beyond their self-imposed wage ceiling.

Moreover, Europe’s elite club competition is vital to lure the Man City midfielder, who is adamant about playing on the biggest stages.