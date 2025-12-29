Juventus are growing confident in their ability to find an accord with Kenan Yildiz and his entourage on a new contract based on the latest reports in the Italian press.

The 20-year-old penned a new deal last year, pushing back the expiry date until June 2029. But even though the deadline remains far away, the two parties are keen to find an agreement on a new deal as soon as possible. After all, the youngster is considered the club’s ultimate star at the moment, but his current salary doesn’t truly reflect his importance to the cause.

The Turkish international currently earns circa €1.6 million per season, which is one of the lowest wages in the first team.

Juventus preparing for a crucial meeting with Yildiz’s father

In recent months, Juventus have been negotiating with the player’s father, Engin Yildiz, in the hopes of reaching an agreement.

While the talks somewhat stalled recently, a host of European giants have expressed their desire their accommodate the young forward, by offering him suitable wages. Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal and Real Madrid are some of the top suitors that have been linked with Yildiz in recent weeks.

But according to Tuttosport, Juventus are now optimistic about reaching an agreement with the player in January.

As the source reveals, the Turin-based giants have scheduled a meeting with the attacker’s father next month, and they believe that they can either finalise the accord or at least make a significant breakthrough in the negotiations.

Juventus raise their offer for Yildiz

The newspaper reveals that Juve’s most recent offer was around €4.5 million per year plus bonuses, but the management is now willing to reach the €6 million requested by the player’s entourage.

This would make Yildiz the club’s top earner alongside Jonathan David once Dusan Vlahovic’s lucrative contract expires at the end of the season.

This latest Juventus push coincides with the youngster’s mesmerising displays on the pitch, and the report insists that this is hardly a coincidence.

Following the arrival of Luciano Spalletti, Yildiz has consolidated his status as Juve’s most impactful attacker, and the management doesn’t intend to run the risks of losing him anytime soon.