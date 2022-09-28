Juventus opts to fly their Argentinian players to Paris first

The international window has drawn to a close and clubs are now flying their players back to bases for the resumption of league duties.

Juventus is one of them and the Bianconeri would be keen to have their men back home as quickly as possible.

One country that has several players on its team is Argentina, with Leandro Paredes and Angel di Maria flying their flag there.

Both players are expected back at the club soon and Tuttomercatoweb reveals Juve has flown both players in a charter flight organised by Lionel Messi, which will touch down in Paris.

They would then fly to Turin to start preparing for their next game against Bologna.

Another familiar face that would be on that plane is Paulo Dybala, formerly of the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

The most important thing is to have our players back in Turin fast enough to help us with the weekend game.

We have been in poor form for much of this season and we expect this break to have refreshed the players.

Fans should see a much better Juve in the game against Bologna and Maccabi Haifa in midweek.

If we don’t win these games, Allegri is asking to be sacked.