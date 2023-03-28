Juventus or Inter Milan: Sacchi chooses the best club for Conte

Antonio Conte is a free agent again after being fired from his job at Tottenham this week.

The Italian manager is respected in the game after his successful spells at Juventus, Inter Milan and Chelsea and he might not be out of a job for too long.

Two Serie A clubs that have been linked with a move for the gaffer are Juventus and Inter Milan, as both current managers work under pressure.

Although Max Allegri has done an amazing job at Juve this season, his future is far from secure and they could replace the gaffer at the end of the season.

Conte seems the favourite to take over from him and legendary Italian coach Arrigo Sacchi believes he will be more suited to the black and whites.

He says via Football Italia:

“Logical that the big clubs are now lining up for him. Especially Inter and Juventus, they say. I believe that he would be better off with the Bianconeri, because he spent a lifetime in Turin, first as a player and then as a coach. He has won a lot, he is respected and loved by the people.”

Juve FC Says

Sacchi is very respected in the game, partly because of his amazing job as a coach and we can appreciate his opinion.

Conte is a good manager and proved it in most of the clubs he has managed, so we can expect success if he joins us.

However, it is much better to stick with Allegri so we can continue to make the progress we are seeing.