Juventus’ new manager, Thiago Motta, is working hard to create a team that will perform well for the club this season as he seeks to win over fans in his first term at the Allianz Stadium.

The former midfielder has worked hard to ensure that his team is in great shape, signing some of the best players available.

Juve has signed several new players who need to get used to their teammates, and the manager also needs to bond with his squad.

The Bianconeri are working diligently to achieve a close relationship and understanding between every player. One of the ways they believe can foster bonding in the group is by engaging in activities outside of training.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims they organised a dinner yesterday to help with team bonding.

Motta attended alongside Cristiano Giuntoli, and other Juve directors also participated in the dinner, assuring the players that they would get all the support they need to succeed.

Juve FC Says

Our team is being rebuilt, and bonding exercises will help the boys get to know each other better and also help them familiarise themselves with the board.

This assures everyone that the manager has the backing and support of the club.