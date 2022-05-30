Juventus out-earned all Italian clubs in Europe this season

Juventus suffered a setback in Europe this season after starting so well in the group stages.

They topped a group that included defending champions, Chelsea, and fans expected them to make an impression in the competition.

However, Max Allegri’s men fell at the first hurdle in the knockout stages against Villarreal.

Despite not making it past that round, they earned more money than all Italian clubs involved in continental competitions, according to Football Italia.

The report claims clubs in the country made around €275m in total, including the €20m bonus Roma earned for winning the European Conference League.

Juve made €39.24m in prize money from UEFA this season, plus another €31m for their historical performances, which brought their total earned so far to €71m.

The next top earner is Inter, who made €51m, while Milan got €36.3m and Atalanta €28.9m.

Juve FC Says

We remain the biggest club in Italy, and these earnings prove that as we continue our rebuild towards a better future.

We are back in the Champions League next season, and hopefully, we will do better than we did in the last campaign.

A good summer could see us even challenge for the UCL if we get the right players and prepare well for the competition.