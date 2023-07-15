Arthur
Juventus outcast Arthur edging closer to Fiorentina – Formula revealed

July 15, 2023 - 2:00 pm

On the back of a calamitous season at Anfield Road, Arthur Melo returned to Juventus, joining Max Allegri’s pre-season preparations.

However, the Brazilian is no longer a part of the manager’s tactical project. He will likely train separately until he finds himself a new club.

But according to Sky Sport via Calciomercato, Arthur is edging closer to finalizing a transfer to Fiorentina.

As we projected yesterday, the Viola would sign the 26-year-old on an initial loan deal with Juventus having to contribute to the player’s salary.

The Tuscans will certainly have either an option or an obligation to buy the player at the end of the season. However, the figures remain unknown.

The former Barcelona man joined the Bianconeri in a controversial swap deal in 2020 that saw Miralem Pjanic heading towards the Camp Nou. Neither player truly flourished afterwards.

Arthur spent two underwhelming campaigns in Turin plagued by injuries and uninspiring displays.

Last season, he joined Liverpool in an attempt to resurrect his playing career. However, injury problems continued to haunt him, preventing him from making a single Premier League appearance.

Juve FC say

While this doesn’t sound like the ideal solution, at the moment, Juventus are so desperate to offload Arthur that they’re willing to accept these terms.

The player collects around 5 million euros per season as net wages, but thanks to the Growth Decree (applicable on players signed from abroad), his gross salary is circa 7 million euros.

