Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo is on the verge of sealing a homecoming by signing for his original club. Gremio.

For the fourth summer in a row, the Brazilian found himself an outcast in Turin. In 2022, he joined Liverpool on loan, and then signed for Fiorentina a year later.

Last summer, he failed to find himself a new club, so he remained an exile at Thiago Motta’s court until January, when he was handed an escape rope by Girona.

Arthur Melo leaves Juventus once again

(Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

This summer, Arthur has been linked with several destinations, including Real Betis and Besiktas. However, these tracks have faded in recent weeks, only for Gremio to emerge as the ultimate frontrunners in the race.

The Brazilian giants have been keen to bring their academy product back, and managed to find an accord with Juventus.

As revealed by Gremio insider Nicoly Owicki, Arthur has already arrived at the club to finalise his transfer. The journalist posted a video showing the player holding the club’s flag.

Que massa que foi a live da chegada do Arthur, obrigada por todos que acompanharam.

Quase 6 mil telas simultâneas!

Arthur está em casa, que dê tudo certo e que ele possa nos ajudar 🙏🏻🇪🇪 pic.twitter.com/SnfevV6wy2 — Nicoly Owicki (@nicolyowicki) August 25, 2025

The 28-year-old will undergo his routine medical tests before signing a contract with the black-and-blue giants.

Arthur will join Gremio on loan

In recent days, it has been suggested that Juventus would be willing to rescind the Brazilian’s contract which is set to expire in June 2027.

Nevertheless, IlBianconero expects the player to join Gremio on loan for the season, only to return to Turin a year later.

The source even envisions a similar scenario for next summer where Juventus will have to find the player yet another club.

But in the meantime, Arthur will enjoy his return to his boyhood club. The midfielder started his career at the Porto Alegre outfit before moving to Barcelona in 2018, before signing for Juventus two years later on a controversial swap deal also involving Miralem Pjanic.