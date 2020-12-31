Juventus outcast asks for permission to travel to England

Sami Khedira is edging closer to making a move away from Juventus with reports claiming that he has asked Juventus for permission to travel to England and seek out opportunities.

The German has been sidelined at Juventus this season after he refused to take their offer to get a payout from the club.

He wasn’t registered for their Champions League matches, but even Serie A where he is eligible to play in, he hasn’t seen action.

Andrea Pirlo has more than enough midfielders to choose from, and that means that he has not had any need to use Khedira.

The German initially wanted to see out his contract at the Allianz Stadium, but it seems that he is now more interested in playing than just sitting on the bench at Juventus.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia says that he has asked Juventus for permission to travel to the England, where he is being courted by several teams.

He was managed by Jose Mourinho and Carlo Ancelotti when he was a player of Real Madrid, and both managers are in England at the moment.

He is more likely to join Ancelotti at Everton as the Italian manager looks to make the Merseyside team a top side once again.