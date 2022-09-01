Transfer News

Juventus outcast completes Empoli transfer

September 1, 2022 - 2:45 pm

In 2016, Juventus managed to beat the competition from Milan and others to secure the services of Marko Pjaca. Unfortunately, it didn’t turn out to be a great coup for the Old Lady, but a major waste of resources.

The Croatian remained on the bench for the majority of his time at the Allianz Stadium, before embarking on consecutive loan stints between Serie A and abroad.

Nonetheless, the 27-year-old was unable to find himself a niche, and remained on the Bianconeri’s books.

But following a long and exhausting summer, Juventus were finally able to find a new accommodation for the winger, just before the closure of the transfer session.

According to ilBianconero, Empoli have officially deposited the player’s contract in the league’s headquarters, confirming Pjaca as their new signing on deadline day.

The source adds that the former Dinamo Zagreb man has joined the Tuscan side on an initial loan deal with an option to buy set at just one million euros.

This summer, Pjaca had become a De Facto outcast at Juventus, as the club decided to remove him from the senior squad. Instead, he was training with U-23 squad (now renamed as Juventus Next Gen) in order to maintain his physical shape ahead of his eventual departure.

