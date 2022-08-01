One of the most curious buys Juventus has made recently is the signing of Mohamed Ihattaren from PSV.

The Netherlands international was a surprising signing in the last summer transfer window and he was sent out on loan to Sampdoria almost immediately.

He failed to settle at the Serie A club and he went AWOL before playing any games for them.

Juve recalled him and send him back out on loan to Ajax from the second half of last season.

He is still with them, however, and the Bianconeri are hoping he will settle at the home of the Dutch champions.

But Tuttojuve reports that the attacker has suffered a fresh off-field problem again.

It claims he has left Ajax’s training camp with the permission of the club after he felt threatened because of a girl he was dating.

It claims the girl’s family is not happy they dated and has now resorted to threatening his life, in a case the police are aware of.

Juve FC Says

It seems trouble is never far away from Ihattaren and he remains one player Juve needs to offload as soon as possible.

The attacker has not played for us and all he does is attract negative press.

We need to get him off our squad list so that we can get a clean break from all the surrounding negativity.