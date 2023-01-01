Denis Zakaria has not had the best 12 months sincer joining Juventus from Borussia Monchengladbach at the start of 2022.

The Swiss midfielder started well but faded before the end of the 2021/2022 season, which prompted Juve to send him out on loan to Chelsea at the start of this season and he has been in London since.

He struggled to break into the Chelsea manager’s plans in the first half of the season but started their last game of 2022 and did well.

This should earn him more starts and a report on Tuttojuve reveals he is now targeting getting more playing chances in West London.

The midfielder recognises he must do well if he wants to stay at Chelsea or return to play regularly for Juve next season.

Juve FC Says

Zakaria is a top midfielder and it is sad that he didn’t do well at Juve and saw little action in the first half of the season at Chelsea.

The Blues will keep him if he does well; that is the dream scenario for us because he doesn’t seem to fit into the plans of Max Allegri.

Having signed him for a low-price fee, we stand to make a huge profit if Chelsea makes the transfer permanent.