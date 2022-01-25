Juventus outcast still rejecting Premier League offers

Since the beginning of January, Aaron Ramsey’s name has been linked with various Premier League clubs.

The former Arsenal man has barely featured for Juventus this season, with the majority of his paying time coming during international breaks.

Therefore, all observers agreed that the Welshman must switch clubs during January. And yet, a transfer is yet to materialize.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the 31-year-old is the only midfielder who’s allowed to leave Turin this month even without the arrival of a replacement.

However, Ramsey has already rejected two proposals from England, most likely coming from Crystal Palace and Burnley.

The midfielder is perhaps holding for a tempting offer from the vastly-rich Newcastle United, but such proposal is yet to arrive.

So for the time being, the unhappy marriage between Juventus and Ramsey could continue unless the two can find a solution between now and the end of the month.

Juve FC say

Except for the player’s bank accounts, Ramsey’s extended stay in Turin isn’t beneficial for anyone.

at the age of 31, the former Gunner has already wasted enough years of his career lingering at Juventus while failing to meet the expectations.

Perhaps he’s still hoping to find a better destination than bottom-half EPL sides, but maybe he’ll reconsider his decision to turn away Burnley and Palace if no better offers arrive in the next few days.