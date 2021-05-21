Juventus outcast very close to a move to South America

Douglas Costa is close to finally ending his stay at Juventus with a move back to Brazil now very likely.

The Brazilian has been on the books of Juventus since 2018, but he is spending this season out on loan at Bayern Munich.

He had to leave to make room for the likes of Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski.

Both players haven’t done badly and they look set to remain key members of the first-team squad.

Costa will struggle to play in Turin when he returns from Germany and a move away, again, will be best for him.

He has struggled to find European suitors and Gremio has continued to insist on signing him.

Tuttomercatoweb via Football Italia reports that his representatives have reached an agreement with Juventus to discuss with the Brazilian side.

He would have a year left on his Juve deal in the summer and will probably join the club that launched his career for another loan spell.

He left Gremio for Shakhtar Donetsk in 2010 and moved to Bayern Munich before joining Juventus.

Costa has had a trophy-laden career at every European team he has played for including winning the FIFA Club World Cup with Bayern Munich this season.