Juventus ‘outgoing player’ in talks with Premier League outfit

Burnley are the latest club to be linked with a move to sign Aaron Ramsey from Juventus this month, with manager Max Allegri admitting that he is an ‘outgoing player’.

The Welshman left Arsenal in 2019 on a free transfer but has struggled to live up to expectations in Turin.

While he has struggled to earn a regular first-team role under any of the three managers he’s played under for the Old Lady, and finally looks to be ready to cut ties with the club.

While he has been linked with a number of clubs in recent months, it is now Burnley who are claimed to have held talks over his potential arrival this months, with The Sun claiming that they have upped the anti in their attempts to land him.

Wolves, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace could well be alternative options, although it remains to be seen if any are looking into permanent or temporary deals, with Ramsey’s wage for Juve likely a sticking point in any attempt to offload the player completely.

I can’t help but feel like we could do with another midfielder coming in if we are to offload Ramsey, something that Allegri is admittedly confident of, describing him as an ‘outgoing player’ during his recent press conference (as quoted in the Metro).

It’s a shame really that Ramsey couldn’t find form in Turin, as he clearly has ability that we never really got to enjoy.

Would we need a replacement for Ramsey if he was to find a club to see out the campaign?

Patrick