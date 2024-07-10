Juventus has outranked every Serie A club in commission payments over the last two seasons.

Despite their struggles in the last three campaigns and relatively low activity in the transfer market, Juventus has been doing well in the transfer window this summer. However, they did not make many moves in the last summer transfer window.

Juventus fans might be surprised to learn that their team has still paid the most in commissions to agents over the last two seasons.

According to a Calciomercato report, the Bianconeri paid €74,392,432.66 in commission payments during this period.

Inter Milan is the second-highest spender on agent fees, paying €55,377,094.6 in commissions over the same period.

Juve FC Says

This shows that we probably need to work on paying less in commissions to agents, which could be because we sometimes appear desperate.

We have a good reputation as one of the biggest clubs in European football, which should help us sign players without having to do much to convince them.

However, where there is a lot of competition to sign a player, we will probably be forced to pay a lot of money to sign them.