Juventus overhaul to focus on Paulo Dybala not Ronaldo

April 28, 2021 - 6:15 pm

Juventus are claimed to be considering an overhaul of their squad this summer, with possible returning coach Max Allegri to ring the changes including making Paulo Dybala the focal point of our attack.

La Gazzetta claims that there could be a ‘sweet revolution’ in Turin this summer.

They claim that Allegri could return to rectify the problems which the club has suffered through the current season, with the Old Lady having failed to mount a serious title challenge this season, when they were supposed to be targeting a 10th scudetti consecutivi.

The report also claims that he will focus the attack of Juventus around Paulo Dybala, who has missed large chunks of the current season through injury and because of the Coronavirus. The Argentine has struggled for consistency after a number of times on the sidelines, but has earned his place in the hearts of the Old Lady with a number of passionate and impressive seasons previously.

This could well mean the end for Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin, with the Portuguese wanting the team to be build around him, something Allegri is supposedly not willing to do.

CR7 has been linked with an exit this summer already, and our potential absence from next season’s Champions League may strengthen the possibility of him leaving whether the club intends to keep him or not.

Does Allegri’s ‘sweet revolution’ excite the Bianconeri?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Juventus appear to be stalling on captain Chiellini

April 28, 2021

Juventus leader claimed to be ‘crazy’ keen on Barcelona switch

April 28, 2021
Kulusevski

Despite an inconsistent season, Juventus wants to keep hold of youngster

April 28, 2021

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply Juvefella April 28, 2021 at 7:12 pm

    As long as Ronaldo leaves before he runs Juve totally to the ground, every Juve fan must be happy.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.