Juventus overhauling goes off-field as they look set to replace Paratici

May 26, 2021 - 2:00 pm

Juventus is set to overhaul their squad this season, but the changes will not be limited to their playing staff.

The Bianconeri has just ended a turbulent campaign where they needed good fortune to smile on them before they earned a top-four finish.

They lost their Scudetto title to Inter Milan and also exited the Champions League at the Round of 16 stage against FC Porto.

Andrea Pirlo has overseen one of their worst campaigns in the last ten years and they will not want a repeat of the poor showing in the next campaign.

Fabio Paratici is set for the chop, according to Calciomercato because of some decisions he made this season.

His current Juventus deal expires in the summer and they will not renew it because of how he handled some issues at the club beginning from their failed attempt to sign Luis Suarez at the start of the campaign.

Juve has already identified a replacement for him with the report claiming that Federico Cherubini, who is currently his deputy, will be promoted to replace him.

Juve will want to have a better campaign in the 2021/2022 season and Cherubini will be keen to ensure that he gets the job started in the best possible manner.

